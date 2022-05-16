Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 181,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 11,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,896. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

