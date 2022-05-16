Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of ShockWave Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $4.57 on Monday, reaching $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.50.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,662,635. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

