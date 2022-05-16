Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,183 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of IAA worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 777.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.56. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other IAA news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

