Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,442 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

KRG stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.33. 19,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,304. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.