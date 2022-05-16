Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21,651.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

