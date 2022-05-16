Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,442 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Calix worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,829. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

