Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $4,217,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $423.07. 3,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,801. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.00. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

