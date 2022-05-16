Throne (THN) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Throne (THN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 53.1% against the dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $2.39 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00522605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,162.87 or 1.76011290 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

