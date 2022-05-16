Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 8.9%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 1,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

