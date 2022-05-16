Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 13800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

