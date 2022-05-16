Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ TTNP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,505. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.