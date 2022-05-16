Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 40.9% in April

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ TTNP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,505. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

