Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) were down 4.9% on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $21.00. The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 107,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,948,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,386.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,593 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

