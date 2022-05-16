Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TORXF opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.