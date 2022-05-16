TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £150.10 in Stock

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($185.06).
Shares of TPX opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.37 million and a PE ratio of -406.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. TPXimpact Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 143 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 317 ($3.91).
TPXimpact Company Profile
