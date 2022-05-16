TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £150.10 in Stock

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($185.06).

Shares of TPX opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.37 million and a PE ratio of -406.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. TPXimpact Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 143 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 317 ($3.91).

TPXimpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

