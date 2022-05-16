Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $51.92

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.92, but opened at $53.81. Trade Desk shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 30,950 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

