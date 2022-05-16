Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up to $51.92

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.92, but opened at $53.81. Trade Desk shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 30,950 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.