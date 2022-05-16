TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TransAlta by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 646,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

