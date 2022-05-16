Trex (NYSE:TREX) Trading Down 5.3%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.48 and last traded at $59.48. Approximately 726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,424,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

