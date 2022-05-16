Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 506,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,116% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.
About Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCNGF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.