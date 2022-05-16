Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 68.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Trinseo from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

TSE traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 292,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $69.73.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 150,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

