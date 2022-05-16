TrueDeck (TDP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,530.00

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $57,086.38 and $16,530.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,113.20 or 1.00089977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00106935 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.