Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

