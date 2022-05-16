TrustToken (TRU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $529,282.00

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,903.44 or 0.99979385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00107354 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

