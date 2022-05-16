TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 270 ($3.33) price objective on the stock.

TTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.54).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 181.80 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £320.52 million and a P/E ratio of 25.56. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 164.28 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.90%.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.48), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($97,893.02). Also, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.50), for a total value of £76,125 ($93,854.03).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

