TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.24 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.07. 25,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.