Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

