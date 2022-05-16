Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
