Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 82,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 8,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,715.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

