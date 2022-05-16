UCA Coin Market Capitalization Tops $692,760.66 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $692,760.66 and $1,979.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00528073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00035800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,605.64 or 1.78594190 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008700 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,342,905,870 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,045,735 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.