UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. Acquires 2,500 Shares

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 408,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

