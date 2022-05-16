United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on United Internet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on United Internet in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.05) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €31.36 ($33.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. United Internet has a twelve month low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a twelve month high of €37.67 ($39.65).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

