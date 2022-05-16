United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 374.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,021 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194,346 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in United States Steel by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 357,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 68,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

