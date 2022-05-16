Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to report sales of $151.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $155.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $129.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $640.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $643.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $742.78 million, with estimates ranging from $724.44 million to $750.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $145,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,691. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

