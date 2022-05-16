Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Kevin Harvey Acquires 65,828 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) Director Kevin Harvey acquired 65,828 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,349.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.50. 1,553,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 451.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

