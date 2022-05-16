USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,148. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

