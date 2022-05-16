USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.12. 31,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,690. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $85.52 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60.

