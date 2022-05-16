USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 1,390 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

