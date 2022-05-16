USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.96. 27,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.