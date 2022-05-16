USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 675,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.56. 76,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,341. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

