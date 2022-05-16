USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $31,000 in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $67.55. 2,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

