USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after buying an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,977,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,289,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after buying an additional 143,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $72.79. 33,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

