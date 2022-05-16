USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $117,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,318. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

