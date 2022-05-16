USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $83,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
