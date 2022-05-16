UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USER. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of USER opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 563,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,279.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

