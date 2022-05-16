USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Update

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HUGS stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Monday. 96,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,505. USHG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

