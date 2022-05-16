Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.55. 2,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 807,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $519,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

