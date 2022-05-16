Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 14.32% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $606,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after purchasing an additional 308,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,653,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 346,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX opened at $101.52 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.