Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.01 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.