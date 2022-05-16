Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21,651.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 78,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,511. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

