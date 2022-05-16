Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,149,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $211,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 535,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,744. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92.

