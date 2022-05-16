Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $193,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.00. 3,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,533. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

