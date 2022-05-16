Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bridgeworth LLC’s Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,089. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.02 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.79 and a 200-day moving average of $412.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

